Dec. 11 (UPI) -- An Alaska resident came to the rescue of a moose that got its face tangled in Christmas lights and the incident was caught on video by a doorbell camera.

The Anchorage-area resident's Ring camera was recording when the man came outside to help the moose, which had Christmas lights from the house's front porch wrapped around its face.

The footage shows the man slowly reach out and take hold of the lights, leading the moose to pull its head back and come free from the string.

The video shows the moose linger for a few moments in the man's yard, with no apparent signs of injury from its brief entanglement.