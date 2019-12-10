Maine girl's message in a bottle found 36 years later

A Maine girl's message in a bottle was found 36 years later on a Massachusetts beach. Photo by ariesa66/Pixabay.com

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- An 11-year-old Maine girl threw a message in a bottle into the water and it was found 36 years later by a man walking the Cape Cod beach in Massachusetts.

Joshua Mendes, 42, said he was beach combing two days before Thanksgiving in Provincetown when he found the glass Coke bottle mostly buried in the sand about a mile from Race Point Ranger Station in the Cape Cod National Seashore.

The bottle contained a message signed by an 11-year-old Jonesport, Maine, girl named Jenny Brown. The note was dated May 14, 1983.

"I think it's been buried in the cliffs there, all those years," Mendes told the Bangor Daily News.

Mendes and his father, Paul Mendes, 73, attempted to locate Brown, but the only information given in the note was a post office box that they doubted would still be in the girl's name.

The Bangor Daily News shared the saga on Facebook, where it came to the attention of Kathy Marie Brown, who confirmed Jenny is her sister and still lives in Jonesport.

"Jennifer Brown is well aware now! Thank you to all that have reached out," Kathy Marie Brown wrote in a comment.