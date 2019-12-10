Dec. 10 (UPI) -- An Idaho man with more than 100 Guinness World Records to his name scored another title for longest time keeping two balloons in the air with his head.

David Rush, who breaks Guinness records to promote STEM education, used his head to juggle the two balloons for 3 minutes and 40 seconds.

The time was enough to beat the previous record, 1 minute and 9 seconds.

Rush said he had to alternate between the two balloons to conform to Guinness' rules, and the feat was difficult because the balloons would occasionally bounce off one another in the air.