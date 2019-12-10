Escaped bull makes a swim for it in Illinois

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- A bull escaped from its owner in Illinois and led authorities on a chase that included a swim through a river.

The Rockford Police Department said the bull went for a run down State Street in the morning hours Monday and a witness captured a photo of the bovine taking a swim through the Rock River while fleeing authorities.

Police, Winnebago County Animal Services and a family member of the animal's owner pursued the bull and were eventually able to lasso it and load it into a trailer.

"We're glad we were able to help get him reunited with his owner, safe and sound," police wrote.