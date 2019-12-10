Christmas tree with 51,626 notes attached sets Guinness record in Japan

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- A Japanese city was awarded a Guinness World Record for decorating a large Christmas tree with 51,626 message cards authored by local children.

The City of Moriyama said children from local schools and daycare centers were asked to write down their wishes for the city and themselves on 3.7-inch reflective cards, and the cards were then attached to the nearly 100-foot-tall Christmas tree at Nakasu Elementary School.

A Guinness adjudicator was on hand Sunday to inspect the tree and present a certificate to local officials for being the home of the Christmas tree with the largest number of notes attached.

The project was timed to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the former town being officially dubbed a city.

Officials said the cards will remain on the tree until Dec. 26, and they will then be placed in a time capsule.