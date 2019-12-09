Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A town in Washington is celebrating the holidays as well as a new world record after lighting 797 Christmas trees at the same time.

The Mason County Chamber of Commerce illuminated the 797 Christmas trees in Sheldon to celebrate the town's history as a timber hub and a Christmastime destination.

The trees were enough to eclipse the current record of 559 trees, which was set by the Hallmark Channel.

A Michigan town attempted to take the record earlier in December, but with only 610 trees its total was defeated by Sheldon.