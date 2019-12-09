Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Walmart issued an apology for a Christmas sweater on the store's Canadian website that featured a reference to doing illicit drugs.

The sweater, which was formerly available from a third-party seller on Walmart.ca, featured Santa Claus with lines of what the product description called "quality, grade A, Colombian snow," but online observers agreed was a reference to cocaine.

"These sweaters, sold by a third-party seller on Walmart.ca, do not represent Walmart's values and have no place on our website," Walmart said in a statement to Global News. "We have removed these products from our marketplace. We apologize for any unintended offense this may have caused."

The listing, which has now been removed, was credited to clothing company FUN Wear.