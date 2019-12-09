Snake delays start of cricket match in India

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A professional cricket match in India was delayed Monday when a snake wandered out into pitch just as players were getting into position.

The Ranji Trophy match between Andhra and Vidarbha in Vijayawada was delayed for several minutes when the snake slithered out into the pitch while Vidarbha players were taking the field.

A video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, the sport's governing body, shows players attempting the shoo the snake away from the field.

The serpent was eventually ejected and Vidarbha ended up winning the match.