Police horse delights shoppers inside PetSmart store

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Police in Louisiana shared video of a police horse going shopping inside a pet supply store, to the delight of staff and customers.

The Slidell Police Department said Officer Robert "Mongo" Crowell of the department's Mounted Division took his horse, Misfit, shopping at the PetSmart store in Slidell.

The video shows Crowell leading Misfit around inside the store, where surprised customers and staff members stopped to greet the equine.

"The duo have been patrolling the busy shopping center over the last couple of weeks in order to deter crime during the busiest shopping season of the year," the department said.

The post said Misfit's visit was in keeping with PetSmart's rules.

"Yes, PetSmart policy is accommodating to ALL ANIMALS, as long as they are leashed," it said.