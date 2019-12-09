Dreams lead Michigan man to $500,000 lottery jackpot

A Michigan man said he bought the scratch-off lottery ticket that earned him a jackpot in his dreams and ended up winning $500,000 in real life. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said a trio of prophetic dreams led him to a specific scratch-off lottery ticket that earned him a $500,000 jackpot.

Jesse Fravala, 23, of Drummond Island, told Michigan Lottery officials he followed instructions from his dreams when he bought five $500,000 Wild Time scratch-off tickets from Wazz's Party Plus on Drummond Island.

"I have had three dreams where I've won $500,000 playing this game," Fravala said. "Ever since the first dream, I have been playing this game hoping the dream would come true and here I am."

Fravala said his first five tickets turned out to be duds.

"I wasn't expecting to win anything on the last one either, so when I scratched off a $500,000 I didn't believe it was real. I had tears in my eyes," he said.

The winner said he plans to buy a new vehicle and invest the rest of his winnings.

"Winning definitely feels like my dream," Fravala said.