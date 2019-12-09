Anheuser-Busch gathered 896 total couples in three cities to break a Guinness World Record for most couples kissing under the mistletoe. Photo by Hans/Pixabay.com

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Beer company Anheuser-Busch gathered a total of 896 couples at three U.S. locations to kiss under mistletoe and break two Guinness World Records.

The record-keeping organization said Anheuser-Busch gathered couples Saturday in St. Louis, Mo.; Merrimack, N.H.; and Fort Collins, Colo., to kiss under the mistletoe.

The event broke the Guinness record for most couples kissing under the mistletoe (multiple venues), with 57 couples more than the previous record.

The couples gathered in St. Louis also broke the Guinness record for most couples kissing under the mistletoe (single venue), with 480 couples breaking the previous record of 448.