California deputy rescues cat with head stuck in ramen noodle bag

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A California sheriff's department shared video of a deputy coming to the rescue of a cat spotted running around with a ramen noodle package stuck over its head.

The Cabazon Sheriff's Station said the sergeant was on patrol in Riverside County when he spotted the cat with a Top Ramen bag stuck over its head.

The sheriff's station said the cat, which was being chased by a dog when the sergeant found it, held still for long enough for the man to remove the bag.

"The cat was saved and no animals were harmed," the sheriff's station said.