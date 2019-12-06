Dec. 6 (UPI) -- A U.S. Coast Guard crew came to the rescue of a dog spotted struggling to swim off the coast of Florida.

The Coast Guard's Station Fort Myers Beach said the night crew were just started their shift Wednesday when they were alerted to a "dog in distress" off Bowditch Point.

The crew shared photos and video from the rescue of the disoriented swimmer.

"Thanks to the crew's expertise in intercepting non-compliant vessels (NCV) and recovering a person in the water (PIW), our 'star' of the night was safely recovered and returned to her owner," the station said.