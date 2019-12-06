A city in Michigan is attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the largest display of illuminated Christmas trees. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- A Michigan city is tallying up decorated conifers in a bid to break the Guinness World Record for largest display of illuminate Christmas trees.

The record attempt, masterminded by former Adrian Mayor Jim Berryman, will be official at 7:30 p.m. Friday, when the trees will be illuminated with a ceremony in Comstock Park.

Berryman said the town needs to more than double its Christmas tree total from last year, 247, to beat the Hallmark Channel's current record of 559 trees.

The trees are being counted prior to the lightning and Berryman previously said he is aiming for 610, enough to capture the record and hopefully keep it for a while.