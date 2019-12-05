A Michigan woman who won a $5 million lottery jackpot said she found out about her win from scrolling through Facebook. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman said she found out about her $5 million lottery jackpot in an unusual way -- by scrolling Facebook.

The Grand Rapids woman told Michigan Lottery officials she bought a Lotto 47 ticket for the Nov. 20 drawing at the D&W Fresh Market in Grand Rapids and didn't check her numbers until the night after the drawing.

"The night after the drawing, I was scrolling through Facebook when I saw a news station had posted that someone in Kent County won the big jackpot," the player said. "I started reading the article and realized it was won at the same store where I'd purchased my ticket. I quickly pulled my ticket out to check my numbers and realized I was the big winner! I instantly felt numb."

The woman matched all six numbers in the drawing, 17-18-24-26-35-40, earning the $5 million jackpot.

"I usually only buy Lotto 47 tickets when the jackpot gets over $10 million," she said. "When I was at the store, I saw the jackpot was only at $5 million, but I decided to get a ticket anyway.

The woman said she plans to use her winnings to pay off her debts and travel.