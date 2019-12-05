Authorities in San Antonio are trying to identify the owner of a goat found running loose in the middle of an intersection. Photo by City of San Antonio Animal Services

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Authorities in Texas are trying to find the owner of a goat found running loose in a busy intersection.

City of San Antonio Animal Services said in a Facebook post that police were called Tuesday night to the intersection of Babcock and Callaghan roads to wrangle the unusual traffic hazard "before he hoofed it and goat away."

"Ewe bet it goat real," the post said.

The agency said it is trying to find the owner of the goat, dubbed "Billy" by rescuers.

The post reminded residents that local laws require livestock and pets to be kept on their owners' property.

"If you chews not to obey the law, you can butt heads with a judge in court," the agency quipped.