Dec. 5 (UPI) -- A Florida city unveiled an unusual beachfront artwork -- a life-sized recreation of a traffic jam sculpted from sand.

The City of Miami Beach commissioned Argentinean artist Leandro Erlich to create Order of Importance, an installation consisting of 66 sand sculptures of cars and trucks lined up on South Beach.

"It's a poetic version of a traffic jam, and it's open to the public in a public space," Erlich told WSVN-TV. "[It] addresses an issue that is linked to our relationship to the natural order, the environment and how important it is to remain in balance in order to survive."

The installation is scheduled to remain until Dec. 15.