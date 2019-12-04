Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Officials issued a stay-out-of-the-water warning for a Hawaii beach after a tiger shark bit into a man's inflatable paddleboard and "aggressively" chased him back to shore.

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources said Larry Oberto, a part-time Maui resident, was stand-up paddleboarding Tuesday off the coast of Kihei when the tiger shark bit into and deflated his inflatable board.

Fellow paddleboarder Al gaston pulled Oberto onto his board and the men headed to shore.

"They report the shark was acting very aggressively and pursued them to shore," the DNR said.

Officials issued a stay-out-of-the-water warning for the water from Cove Park to Waipuilani Park.