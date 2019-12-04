Dec. 4 (UPI) -- The Harlem Globetrotters said star Hammer Harrison pulled off the world's highest slam dunk when he jumped out of a plane at 13,000 feet.

The team posted a video to YouTube showing how Harrison went tandem skydiving at Skydive Arizona in Elroy and slammed a basketball into a hoop before hitting the ground.

The stunt Tuesday was timed to coincide with the 4th annual World Trick Shot Day, a celebration of unusual and creative basketball skills.

"It's the 4th annual World Trick Shot Day and to celebrate, Harlem Globetrotters star Hammer Harrison jumped out of an airplane from over 13,000-feet," the video's description reads. "He attempted the first ever trick shot while skydiving, and make the world's highest slam dunk!"