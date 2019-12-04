Dec. 4 (UPI) -- A kangaroo is on the loose in a German village less than a week after another marsupial owned by the same person went on the lam.

Residents in Untertraubenbach, located near the Czech border, said the kangaroo has been repeatedly spotted hopping around the village in recent days, but no one has been able to catch the Australian animal.

The kangaroo's owner confirmed the animal escaped when it broke through a fence on his property. The escape was only days after another of his kangaroos escaped, but that animal was soon captured with help from neighbors.

The kangaroo's owner said the animal should not suffer any ill effects from recent cold temperatures.