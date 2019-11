Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Police in Oklahoma responded to a home where a deer had made its way inside and ended up closed in a bedroom.

The Edmond Police Department posted a video to Facebook showing officers coming face to face with the "holiday intruder" Tuesday.

Officers escorted the deer out of the home.

"We've said it once, we'll say it again, Christmas decorations should be put up AFTER Thanksgiving!" the department quipped.