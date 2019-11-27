Nov. 27 (UPI) -- A Greek reporter delivering a live report on recent storms was interrupted by a large pig that decided to chase him around and bite him.

Lazos Mantikos, a reporter for ANT1 TV's Good Morning Greece, was delivering a report on recent rains in Kineta when he had to flee from a pig.

"Good morning, we have an issue," Mantikos says in the footage. "Giorgos can you hear me, we have a pig here that has been chasing us since this morning ... folks sorry I can't stand [still] because it's biting me."

Anchor Giorgos Papadakis joked about the incident when the feed cut back to the studio.

"Lazos, because it's a tragic issue and we are counting our wounds in Kineta try and work things out with the female pig," he says, as laughter can be heard in the studio.