Wayward iguana rescued from highway in Florida

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- A traveler on a Florida highway captured video of a group of men coming to the rescue of an iguana that wandered onto the interstate and found itself trapped by the safety walls.

Cintia Amstalden posted video to Facebook showing the rescue that unfolded Tuesday morning when an iguana ended up stranded at the side of Interstate 95, at the Spanish River exit in Boca Raton.

The video shows a group of men cornering the iguana against a concrete wall, allowing one of the men to grab and lift the large lizard.

The man carries the iguana to the other side of the road and releases it in a grassy area on the other side of the barrier.

"Today, my faith in humanity is restored," Amstalden wrote.