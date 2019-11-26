Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Police in Britain shared a photo of a truck stopped due to clutter around the windshield -- including an ornate curtain, lamps and a cellphone mounted to the glass.

Cheshire Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement officers tweeted a photo showing the truck's windshield partially obscured by an ornate curtain, a scarf reading "Polska," pink lamps, a cellphone and a GPS device mounted to the glass.

"Windscreen was heavily cluttered with accessories preventing the driver from having a clear view of not only the front mirror but the road ahead," police tweeted.

The post said the driver was "fined and prosecuted."