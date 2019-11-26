Students at schools in an Indonesian city are being given pet chicks in a bid to get children to spend less time on their smartphones. Photo by SGr/Shutterstock

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- An Indonesian city is giving out pet chicks to 2,000 elementary and middle school students in a bid to combat Internet and smartphone addiction.

The local government in Bandung, West Java, announced students at 12 elementary and middle school students were given the baby chickens in a bid to give the children activities that will keep them off the Internet and their smartphones.

Mayor Oded Danial said when he proposed the plan in October that raising chicks would also teach the students valuable skills and foster a sense of responsibility.

Danial said prizes would be awarded to the students who raise their chicks into the largest chickens.