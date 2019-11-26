Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Firefighters in South Carolina conducted an unusual rescue when a horse made its way to the hayloft of a barn and was unable to climb back down.

Horry County Fire Rescue said a crew responded alongside Grand Strand Equine Veterinary Services, Myrtle Beach Equine Clinic and 4 Hooves Large Animal Services to a barn in Loris on Sunday when a horse was found stranded in the structure's hayloft.

The horse had apparently ascended the stairs to the loft during the night and was unable to climb back down.

The equine was sedated and a large animal gurney was used to lower the animal back to solid ground.

Firefighters said the horse woke up a short time later and resumed its normal routine.