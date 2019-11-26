Nov. 26 (UPI) -- A British puzzle enthusiast said he has broken his own Guinness World Record by building a Rubik's cube measuring 6 feet 8 inches tall.

Tony Fisher of Ipswitch, England, said his 6-foot-8-inch cube breaks his own previous record for the world's largest Rubik's cube, which measured 5 feet 1.7 inches tall.

Fisher said he is submitting the paperwork to Guinness to have his latest cube recognized.

The puzzle enthusiast previously captured Guinness records for the world's smallest Rubik's cube, which measures only 0.22 inch tall, and the world's largest fidget spinner.