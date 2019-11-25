Professor carries student's baby during lecture

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- A professor at a Texas college is being applauded online after holding a student's baby while teaching so the pupil could review for an exam.

Haley Yates tweeted a photo showing Barbie Hicks, a professor at San Jacinto College, holding baby Alayia, who Yates ended up having to bring to class.

"After getting off a 10 hour shift and picking her up, I had to go straight to class 45 minutes late because class starts exactly the time I get off. My professor took her from my hands and taught class so I would be able to review before our test. I'm forever grateful," Yates wrote in the tweet, which went viral.

"It was really nice of her to grab the baby and help me out a little bit," Yates told KTRK-TV. "She just stepped up when someone needed help."

Hicks' daughter said her mother, who also teaches match at Angleton High School, understands the struggles of balancing education, work and childcare.

"She knows what it's like to not have a babysitter in a time of need," Hicks' daughter said. "I don't know how she did it, but she managed to make her dreams come true and now, here she is trying to make other people's dreams come true."