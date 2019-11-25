Newborn giraffe adopted by dog at South Africa sanctuary

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- A wildlife sanctuary in South Africa said a newborn giraffe found abandoned and comatose is now improving with help from his new adopted parent -- an anti-poaching dog.

The Rhino Orphanage in Limpopo Province said Jazz the giraffe was only 2 days old when he was found alone and in a coma.

The giraffe was brought to the facility, where anti-poaching dog Hunter quickly took a shine to the young animal.

Carers said Hunter refused to eat until Jazz emerged from the coma and his health started to improve.

The sanctuary said Hunter is a "special animal" and spends all day watching over Jazz, whose health is rapidly improving.

Jazz is expected to eventually be returned to the wild.