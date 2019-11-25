Nov. 25 (UPI) -- A Lebanese town is attempting a Guinness World Record by using tens of thousands of plastic bottles to build a giant Christmas tree sculpture.

The town of Chekka is aiming to use a total 120,000 recyclable water bottles to construct the Christmas tree, and organizers said they have already collected 105,000 bottles toward their goal.

Caroline Chaptini, who organized the project in cooperation with town officials, the Scouts of Lebanon Mar Maroun and the Orthodox Youth Movement, said the goal is to break the previous Guinness World Record, a Christmas tree constructed from 98,000 bottles in Mexico.

Chaptini said the Chekka tree is expected to reach heights of up to 95 feet when it is completed.

The project is part of Chaptini's Collect Them Don't Waste Them initiative, which aims to promote recycling in the area.

The tree is scheduled for a lightning ceremony Dec. 7.