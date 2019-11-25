Home-invading leopard captured in India

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Authorities and wildlife rescuers were summoned to a home in India where a leopard chased a family dog inside the house.

Dilip Jagtap, a resident of Pimpalgoan Rota village in Parner Taluka, Ahmednagar, alerted the Forest Department when a leopard chased his dog into his house about 7 p.m. Saturday.

Jagtap said the dog escaped from the leopard by running through the house and exiting from the back, while the wild animal remained inside.

Forest Department officials responded along with rescuers with the Wildlife SOS organization and spent about four hours working to safely trap the leopard.

The leopard, a 4-year-old male, was eventually tranquilized and removed from the house. Officials said the animal was later released away from human residences.