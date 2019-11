Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A kosher bakery in Australia broke a Guinness World Record by cooking up a 32-foot-long loaf of challah, a type of braided egg bread.

The Grandma Moses Bakery teamed with the Jewish National Fund in New South Wales to bake the more than 150 pounds of dough into a gargantuan braided loaf.

The group said it took about 10 hours to bake the challah.

The loaf was measured at 32 feet long, large enough to beat the previous record of 20 feet, which was set in 2015 in New York.