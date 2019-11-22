Florida dog knocks car into reverse, drives in circles for an hour

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Residents of a Florida neighborhood said a car that drove in circles in reverse for about an hour only had a single occupant -- a dog.

Police said the driver of the car in Port St. Lucie had gotten out and left the vehicle running, and the dog then apparently knocked the vehicle into reverse.

Neighbors said the car was moving for about an hour before police were able to stop it.

"First I thought I saw somebody backing up but then they kept going and I'm like OK what are they doing," Sabol told WPBF-TV. "The cops came and I'm like OK."

Police were able to enter a code to open a door, stop the car and rescue the dog.

Sabol said the car hit a mailbox, some garbage cans and some bricks in front of a home while the canine was behind the wheel.

"He was doing pretty good until he hit the mailbox. He went around for about an hour without hitting anything at all," Sabol told WPTV.