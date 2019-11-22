Deer rescued from plastic Halloween bucket in New York state

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A deer in New York state was rescued from a plastic Halloween pumpkin after being spotted wandering for about four days with the container stuck over its snout.

Neighbors in Putnam Valley assisted the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Putnam Valley Animal Control to corner the deer Wednesday and remove the orange plastic pumpkin bucket from the young doe's face.

Locals said the deer had been spotted wandering with the bucket on its snout for about four days before they were able to get close to it.

The deer, which neighbors said is often spotted in the area, has now been dubbed Little Pumpkin.