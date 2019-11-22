Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A construction crew joined animal rescuers in California to help a trapped donkey escape from a sinkhole.

The Riverside County Department of Animal Services said a crew from Temecula-based Inland Erosion Control Inc. was on the scene Thursday in the Reche Canyon area, north of Moreno Valley, before animal services personnel arrived.

The crew offered to help, and the rescuers used the crew's backhoe to widen the hole and create a ramp.

The burro was able to climb out of the hole. Animal services officers said it did not appear to be injured.