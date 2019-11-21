Zoo searching for escaped red panda in France

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- A French zoo is asking locals to keep an eye out for a red panda that escaped the facility when snowfall caused branches to fall onto its enclosure.

The Saint-Martin-la-Plaine Zoo said recent snowfall caused tree branches to break inside the park, allowing the panda to climb out of its enclosure.

"He is an outstanding climber who is not afraid of altitude, do not hesitate to look up the trees," the zoo said in a Facebook post.

The red panda, which keepers said is nocturnal and sleeps in trees during the day, was last seen near Saint-Maurice-Sur-Dargoire, about 3 miles from the zoo.

Members of the public are being asked to contact the zoo if they spot the panda and not attempt to catch it themselves. They warned the panda appears harmless and "plush," but could harm a person with its claws and teeth.