Jumping great white shark startles researcher

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Shark researchers off the coast of Massachusetts captured video of an expert jumping to avoid a great white shark that jumped out of the water right beneath him.

The video, posted to YouTube by the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, shows state shark researcher Greg Skomal using a pole to take underwater GoPro footage of a 9-foot female shark swimming near the vessel.

The footage shows Skomal jumping when the shark breaches right under where he was standing on the pulpit.

"White sharks are wild and unpredictable animals," the conservancy said. "This is a good reminder of the importance of following safety tips and always staying vigilant when in or on the water."