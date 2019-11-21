Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Vegetable company Green Giant announced it broke a Guinness World Record by cooking up 1,009 pounds of green bean casserole in New York.

The company said it combined 1,069 cans of Green Giant Cut Green Beans, 485 cans of mushroom soup, 65 quarts of milk and 95 pounds of French fried onions to break its own record of 637 pounds, set in 2017.

The ingredients were combined and cooked by a team of 10 chefs from Stella 34 Trattoria in Macy's Herald Square.

The giant green bean casserole is being divvied up and will be served to 3,000 senior citizens in New York by Meals on Wheels.