Nov. 21 (UPI) -- A New Zealand woman and an Australian man celebrated their home countries and love of aviation by marrying in the air halfway between their home countries.

New Zealander Cathy Valliant and Australian David Valliant took Jetstar Flight 201 from Sydney to Auckland and exchanged vows at 37,000 feet when they hit the halfway point between the two countries.

The ceremony was officiated by a Jetstar ground crew member.

The couple said airplanes have always been a big part of their relationship -- they met in 2011 as players of the Airport City computer game and first met in person at the Sydney airport two years later.

A Jetstar representative told CNN "all customers [who had been booked on the flight] received an email beforehand saying there was going to be filming."

The customers were allowed to change flights without extra charge if they did not want to be on camera.