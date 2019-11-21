British hotel seeks to hire tea time taste tester

A British hotel is seeking taste testers to preview its tea and snack offerings with compensation of $129 and a free night's stay. Photo by TerriC/Pixabay.com

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- A British hotel is offering $129 for a single day of unusual work -- taste-testing tea, cakes and other snacks.

The Daffodil Hotel & Spa in Grasmere, England, said selected taste-testers will be treated to an afternoon of tea and snacks including beetroot and goat cheese scones, wreath cookies and peppermint pie.

The taste testers will receive $129 compensation as well as a free night's stay for themselves and a guest.

"We are preparing to launch our luxurious Festive Afternoon Tea, and are looking for a team of tasters to help us make sure that it's the very best on offer in the U.K.," the hotel said.

Applications for the dream job are being accepted on the hotel's website, and the winners are scheduled to be announced Nov. 25.