Nov. 19 (UPI) -- A Scottish artist created a 4,520-square-foot drawing of black-and-white flowers in under 12 hours to break a Guinness World Record.

Johanna Basford, 36, known for her wildlife and floral illustrations in adult-oriented coloring books, visited her old school, Ellon Academy in Aberdeenshire, and took over the gym for her gargantuan drawing project.

Guinness adjudicators confirmed Basford's drawing, measuring 4,520 square feet, beat the previous record set by Aman Singh Gulati for largest drawing by an individual.

"It is certainly very different to anything I've done before," Basford told The Press and Journal newspaper. "I wouldn't normally advocate creativity with a time limit but sometimes you do need the deadline or that restriction to get the best out of your work."

"It is a huge relief to have completed the drawing and have beaten the world record because I was behind schedule for a lot of the time," she said.