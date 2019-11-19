Police help rescue coyote stuck in vehicle bumper

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Authorities in Illinois came to the rescue of an unlucky coyote that was struck by a vehicle and ended up stuck in the bumper.

The Whiteside County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded just before 5:30 p.m. to a location in the Sterling area on a report of an animal struck by a vehicle.

Deputies arrived to find "a distant relative to Willie E. Coyote was wedged in the bumper of the vehicle."

The sheriff's office thanked Whiteside County Animal Control, Hoo Haven Events, Happy Tails, and Donald Czyzyk for assisting with the rescue.

The coyote was not seriously injured and was relocated away from the road, the sheriff's office said.