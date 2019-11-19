A large python like this one that fell through the ceiling at a Chinese spa business may have been hiding inside the building for up to 10 years, a reptile trapper said. File Photo by Susan Jewell/USFWS

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Workers at a spa in China were shocked when a 10-foot python fell through the ceiling -- and experts said it may have been there for up to 10 years.

An employee at the spa in Foshan, Guangdong Province, reported hearing a loud noise Nov. 12 and investigated to discover a large python had crashed into the business through the ceiling.

Police and a reptile handler were summoned to the scene to capture the python, which was measured at about 10 feet long.

The snake handler said it appeared the python had been living in the ceiling for some time, possibly up to 10 years. The expert said there are many restaurants in the area, which attracted rats for the python to eat.