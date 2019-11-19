Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Germany said a Chinese crab found wandering on a city street may have escaped from a restaurant kitchen.

The Animal Rescue Service in Dusseldorf said the mitten crab, a Chinese delicacy, was captured after being spotted wandering loose on a street in the Pempelfort area of the city.

Carsten Schutz said there are several restaurants near where the crab, dubbed Krusty, was found.

"It's possible it escaped from a cooking pot," Schutz told iNews.

He said the crab also appears to be unusually friendly, indicating it may have been someone's pet.

The Animal Rescue Service said Krusty's eventual fate has not been decided. The species is considered invasive in Germany.