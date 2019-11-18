Raccoons fall through ceiling into New York CVS store

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- A pair of raccoons made a scene at a CVS store in New York state when they fell through the ceiling and went for a stroll through the store.

An employee at the CVS in Warwick said he was in the candy aisle when he hard a loud noise that sounded like a piece of the ceiling had fallen.

The worker said he investigated the noise and found two raccoons had fallen into the store through the ceiling.

A video shows the two animals wandering the aisles after their unceremonious entrance.

A different pair of mischievous trash pandas made headlines recently when they were caught on camera taking shelter from the rain inside the Arkansas State University library. A school official said the raccoons were captured safely and relocated outside.