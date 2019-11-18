Man transfers 40 pounds from hand to hand 100 times in 21 seconds

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- An Idaho man tossed a dumbbell from hand to hand to break a Guinness World Record for transferring 40 pounds of weight 100 times.

David Rush, who has broken more than 100 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, said he accidentally overachieved while attempting the record by using a dumbbell that weighs 42 pounds instead of the minimum required 40.

Rush had to transfer the dumbbell from hand to hand without both hands touching the object at the same time.

He managed 100 transfers in 21.69 seconds, beating the previous record of 32.05 seconds. Rush said one early attempt was disqualified when he reviewed frame-by-frame footage and discovered both hands had touched the dumbbell at once during a transfer.