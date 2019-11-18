Loose camel, cow and donkey wander into Kansas neighborhood

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Residents of a Kansas neighborhood were left perplexed when an unusual trio of animals -- a cow, a camel and a donkey -- wandered into the area.

Trudy Wilcox said she was driving in the neighborhood Sunday near Goddard when she and her companions spotted the three animals.

"We were just coming back from picking up a friend and came into the trailer park and the first thing we see is: 'Hey, there's a cow, wait a minute, that's a donkey, and that's a camel,' and we had all three," Wilcox told KWCH-TV.

Neighbors called authorities and the Goddard Police Department put a photo of the animals on Facebook.

"Does anyone know the owners of these three friends traveling together (towards a Northern star) just East of Goddard? If we can not locate the owner, we may be halfway towards a live nativity this Christmas season," the post said.

Police said they were later able to identify the owner, an employee at the Tanganyika Wildlife Park, and return the animals home.