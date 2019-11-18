Nov. 18 (UPI) -- An Indian Forest Service officer shared video of a leopard lunging at a motorcycle, missing the vehicle and its two riders by what appears to be a matter of inches.

The video, tweeted by IFS Officer Susanta Nanda, shows the leopard standing at the side of the road and dashing into the road when the motorcycle approaches.

The leopard pounces toward the vehicle, which is ridden by two men, but misses by a small margin.

Nanda said the video was filmed by a driver who had stopped to give a safe distance to the leopard, but the motorcycle had gone around other vehicles to cross the animal's path.

"All were waiting to give right of way to its real owner, the leopard, when a motorcyclist wanted to have his way. Would have been his last ride," Nanda wrote. "Please learn to respect the wild."