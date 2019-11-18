Dubai bar offering women free drinks based on their weight

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- A Dubai bar is drawing in female customers with an unusual promotion -- the more they weigh, the more free drinks they receive.

The Fusion Club at Cassells Al Barsha Hotel announced it will be running a special through the end of the year offering $0.12 in free drink credit for every pound a female customer weighs -- meaning a woman weighing 150 pounds would receive about $18.50 worth of free drinks.

Bar managers said there is a scale available in the bar, but customers can also use the honor system to merely tell their weight to bartenders.

"Although we have a weighing machine at the bar entrance, we do not insist our guests to verify the weight," Anil Kumar, the hotel's food and beverage manager, told Insider.

"We believe in the magnanimity of our lady guests," he said. "They can just write the weight on a paper and give it to the bartender discreetly, and enjoy drinks equal to the value they wrote on the paper. Very simple, no strings attached."

The promotion's motto is, "It's good to gain weight."