Nov. 18 (UPI) -- A running club in Virginia gathered 175 people to run in Tyrannosaurus Rex costumes for an annual event and a Guinness World Record attempt.

The Richmond Road Runners Club said the second annual Richmond T. Rex Run was held Sunday, one day after the Anthem Richmond Marathon, and a total 175 people donned dinosaur costumes and took a run through Dorey Park in Henrico County.

"When you hear about T-Rexes, you think about running around a park, and that excites people is what I think makes Richmond, Richmond," Chris Mason, social media liaison for the club, told WTVR-TV. "So it's good to see and feel this energy."

The club said the run, which raised money for charity Shood, managed to attract 175 runners, but fell short of their goal of 244, which would have set a new Guinness record.

The runners vowed to break the Guinness record at next year's event.